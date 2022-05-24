Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:27 AM

Pitbull, Marks provide international drivers path to NASCAR

KTVZ

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Trackhouse Entertainment has launched a program that will field a NASCAR Cup Series entry for renowned international race car drivers. Trackhouse is a venture of former driver Justin Marks and Grammy Award-winning rapper Pitbull. PROJECT91 could make Trackhouse a destination spot for global stars eager to compete in America’s most popular racing series. PROJECT91 will enter the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro at least once during the current Cup season and has plans to expand the program in future years. The first driver and race will be announced soon.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content