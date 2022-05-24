Proposed women’s hockey league teams with Billie Jean King

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

A person with direct knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that North America’s top women’s hockey players are teaming up with former tennis star Billie Jean King and Los Angeles Dodgers chairman Mark Walter to explore launching a pro league within the next year. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association only revealed the agreement during a meeting with its membership. The PWHPA’s members include U.S. and Canadian national team players, who are seeking to establish what would become North America’s second women’s pro league.