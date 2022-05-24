Smith’s tie-breaking homer lifts Arizona past KC Royals 8-6

JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Pavin Smith and pinch-hitter Jordan Luplow homered in a five-run sixth inning to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Kansas City Royals 8-6. Daulton Varsho and David Peralta also homered for the Diamondbacks, who have won five of their last six and have 15 homers in that stretch, including seven in a 10-6 victory against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field last Friday. Rookie MJ Melendez homered and drove in three runs for Kansas City, which has lost six in a row and eight of 10.