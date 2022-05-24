Thor hammers Rangers with 8 strong innings in Halos’ 5-3 win
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Noah Syndergaard pitched eight innings of four-hit ball in his longest appearance since returning from elbow surgery, and Jared Walsh homered in the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers. Luis Rengifo and Tyler Wade had RBI singles during a four-run fourth inning for the Angels, who have won three straight following a four-game skid that began with three losses in Texas last week. Syndergaard rebounded impressively from a poor outing at Texas last week by retiring the first 13 Rangers he faced at Angel Stadium. He shut out the Rangers until Jonah Heim’s leadoff homer in the eighth.
