Tirana gets ready for Europa Conference League final

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Tens of thousands of soccer fans are expected to visit the Albanian capital of Tirana for the Europa Conference League final between Dutch club Feyenoord and Italian team Roma on Wednesday. Tirana Airport is preparing to welcome more than 300 flights in two days. Many Italian, Dutch and other foreigners have been walking the streets of Tirana in recent days. Up to 100,000 soccer fans are expected in the city despite each club being allocated only 4,000 tickets for the match. Capacity at the National Arena is about 21,000. There are expected to be 650 stewards inside the stadium and thousands of police officers outside for the match.