Emotional Trevino delivers for Yanks on late dad’s birthday

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Trevino hit a game-ending single in the 11th inning, fulfilling a dream of his father who died nine years ago, and the ailing New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-6. Trevino’s father was an enormous Yankees fan who used to challenge Trevino with imagined pressure at-bats in the Bronx. Joe Trevino died in 2013. Trevino scorched the winning hit off Bryan Baker into the left-field corner with one out in the 11th. The Yankees overcame injuries to All-Stars DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton and ended their first three-game skid of the season.