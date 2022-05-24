US qualifies for hockey worlds quarterfinals, to face Swiss

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States secured its spot in the quarterinfals of the ice hockey world championship on the last day of group play with a 4-2 win over Norway. That sets up a tricky quarterfinal game against undefeated Switzerland. The Swiss beat Germany 4-3 in a shootout to make it seven wins from seven games. Canada will take on Sweden in the quarterfinals. Canada eased to a 7-1 win over France. Finland beat the Czech Republic 3-0 and Slovakia routed Denmark 7-1 to reach the quarterfinals.