Von Miller makes his presence felt at 1st Bills practice

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Von Miller’s presence was apparent while making his practice debut with his new team, the Buffalo Bills. Miller looked at home after previously acknowledging he was torn in leaving the Super Bowl champion Rams and the bright lights of Los Angeles for Buffalo. Miller spent his first practice grooving to music on the sideline, providing tips to his younger teammates while also bursting off the line to collapse the pocket in the non-padded sessions. The two-time defending AFC East champion Bills made a major splash by signing Miller to a six-year contract in March to add muscle to what had been a middling pass rush.