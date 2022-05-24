Watson accuser felt ‘scared’ and threatened by Browns QB

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — One of the women accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct while she gave him a massage says she felt “scared” and threatened by a comment he made following a therapy session. Appearing on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” Ashley Solis provided graphic details of an encounter with the three-time Pro Bowler. She also says she felt frightened after an encounter with Watson, who told her he knew she didn’t want anyone “messing” with her career. Watson is facing civil lawsuits by 22 women alleging various sexual acts during massages he received while playing for the Houston Texans. He has denied any wrongdoing.