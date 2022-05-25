2021 French Open champ Krejcikova says she has COVID-19

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Last year’s French Open champion in singles and doubles says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will withdraw from the tournament. Barbora Krejcikova already lost in the first round of singles but said in a posting on Instagram that now she will need to drop out of trying to defend the doubles title she won in 2021 with Katerina Siniakova. The 26-year-old Krejcikova is the second player to announce she tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus since the year’s second Grand Slam tournament began on Sunday. Another Czech player, Marie Bouzkova, pulled out of the clay-court event before her second-round singles match.