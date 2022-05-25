Alabama upends Arkansas in SEC second round

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Dylan Ray struck out the only batter he faced to close out 11th-seeded Alabama’s 4-3 win over third-seeded Arkansas in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Ray came on for Antoine Jean after Jalen Battles singled with two outs in the ninth, just the fifth hit for the Razorbacks, to strike out pinch hitter Jace Bohrofen for his eighth save. Alabama, which beat Arkansas in the final two games of the regular season, faces the winner of Florida and Texas A&M. Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn missed the game due to an unspecified illness. The difference was a pair of unearned runs for the Crimson Tide.