Banged-up Yankees add Stanton, Loáisiga to injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is going on the injured list for the fourth straight season. Stanton was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right calf as the ailing Yankees made a flurry of roster moves less than an hour before their series finale against Baltimore. New York also put struggling reliever Jonathan Loáisiga on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation — the latest blow to a depleted bullpen that had shined most of the season. Left fielder Joey Gallo was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and was in the starting lineup at designated hitter.