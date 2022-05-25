Barcelona beats A-League All-Stars 3-2 in Down Under debut

SYDNEY (AP) — Barcelona’s first-ever match in Australia ended in a 3-2 victory over an A-League All-Star team with substitute Ansu Fati scoring the winning goal. The match was played before 70,174 spectators at the Olympic Stadium. Barcelona led 1-0 at halftime after Ousmane Dembele scored in the bottom right corner in the 34th minute. Rene Piscopo leveled for the All-Stars in the 47th minute and the home side took the lead when Adama Traore scored for his team in the 53rd. But Barcelona’s Adama Traore leveled for his team in the 72nd minute before Fati’s winner five minutes later.