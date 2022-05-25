Burger’s homer off Hill lifts White Sox over Red Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Burger hit a three-run homer off Rich Hill, Lucas Giolito overcame a shaky first inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Red Sox 3-1 to end Boston’s six-game winning streak. The White Sox won for the fourth time in six games. Burger, recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Charlotte after Luis Robert was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, hit an 0-2 breaking pitch in the fifth inning that traveled an estimated 444 feet. Giolito threw 27 pitches in the first but still allowed fewer than two runs for the fourth time this season. Hill held the White Sox hitless through four innings but lost his lead quickly.