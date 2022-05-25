Candelario’s homer in 10th lifts Tigers in 4-2 win vs. Twins

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jeimer Candelario hit the tiebreaking two-run homer in the 10th inning for the Detroit Tigers to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2. Harold Castro went deep twice earlier as Tigers dodged another sweep and broke a six-game winning streak by the Twins. The Tigers have 25 homers in 43 games for the fewest in baseball. Trevor Larnach hit a two-run homer for the Twins in the fourth inning to spoil an otherwise-stellar fill-in start by Rony García pieced together by Tigers relievers.