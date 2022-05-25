Capitals’ Tom Wilson out 6-8 months after knee surgery

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals right winger Tom Wilson is expected to miss six to eight months after undergoing knee surgery. The team says Wilson had an operation to reconstruct the torn ACL in his left knee. That timeline means Wilson is on track to miss at least the first month of the season if not more. Wilson was injured trying to avoid a hit early in Washington’s playoff opener against Florida on May 3. The Capitals lost the first-round series in six games. Wilson set career highs with 24 goals, 28 assists and 52 points this season.