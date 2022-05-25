Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:23 PM

College sports eye gambling money amid safeguard concerns

KTVZ

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NCAA rules remain clear when it comes to gambling on sports: Don’t do it. Those rules are unlikely to change for athletes and athletic department employees even as legal sports betting becomes more pervasive. College conferences are expected to tap into the gambling business as a new revenue stream. An expert in integrity monitoring says college sports are uniquely ripe for potential scandals.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content