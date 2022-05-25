Even Ancelotti feels the pressure in Champions League final

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti is the only coach to win titles in the top five European soccer leagues and is a victory away from a record-fourth Champions League trophy. But not even Ancelotti is immune to pressure. Especially ahead of a Champions League final. The Real Madrid coach says “the toughest moment is three or four hours before the match. You are not feeling well.” Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday at Stade de France outside Paris.