Florida State routs Virginia 13-3 in ACC opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jaime Ferrer and James Tibbs each had a two-run double, Alex Toral capped the six-run second inning with a two-run homer and ninth-seeded Florida State routed fifth-seeded Virginia 13-3 in the first round of the ACC Tournament. The Seminoles (34-22) face fourth-seeded Notre Dame on Thursday in pool play. Colton Vincent led Florida State with three hits, with five other players having two hits. Toral drove in four runs, with his two-run single producing the 10-run lead that ended the game after eight innings. Three players knocked in a pair of runs, including Reese Albert who had a two-run homer in the seventh inning.