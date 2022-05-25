Heat’s Tyler Herro (groin) out for Game 5 against Celtics

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro’s strained left groin forced the Miami Heat to rule him out of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. It was the second consecutive game that Herro has needed to miss because of the injury. He was the NBA’s sixth man of the year this season. Herro has averaged 13.5 points in the playoffs on 41% shooting. That’s down considerably from his regular-season numbers of 20.7 points on nearly 45% shooting.