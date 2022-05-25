Hurricanes counting on home success to offset road troubles

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

The Carolina Hurricanes have been perfect at home in the Stanley Cup playoffs. They’re leaning on that home success to carry them since they haven’t won a road game so far. Carolina hosts the New York Rangers in Thursday’s Game 5 of a second-round playoff series. The home teams are unbeaten in the first four games to set up a 2-2 tie. Carolina also advanced past Boston in the first round by winning all four home games in a series that lasted seven games. Thursday’s schedule also includes the Edmonton Oilers trying to close out the Calgary Flames.