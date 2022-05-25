Jones hits 17th homer in Stanford’s 13th straight win

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brock Jones and Drew Bowser each hit a two-run homer and regular-season champion Stanford beat No. 8 seed Arizona State 6-3 in the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament. Stanford takes a 13-game winning streak into a Thursday contest against fifth-seeded Arizona in the winner’s bracket. Arizona State, which lost all three regular-season meetings with Stanford, faces Oregon in an elimination game. Jones, the reigning national player of the week, has homered in six straight games and seven of his last eight. His 17th homer of the season gave Stanford its first lead of the tournament in the seventh inning. Bowser smashed a shot over the center-field wall in the eighth for a three-run lead.