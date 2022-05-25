LEADING OFF: Yankees banged up, Twins and Red Sox rolling

By The Associated Press

Healthy for much of this season, the AL-leading Yankees are suddenly dealing with injuries to several key players. All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu was a late scratch from the lineup Tuesday with left wrist discomfort, closer Aroldis Chapman was added to the injured list with left Achilles tendinitis and slugger Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the win over Baltimore with right calf tightness. He was scheduled for an MRI on Wednesday. New York also activated catcher Kyle Higashioka from the COVID-19 injured list, but outfielder Joey Gallo and third baseman Josh Donaldson remained out with the virus. Gallo could be activated Wednesday. Elsewhere, the Twins and Red Sox are rolling, and Milwaukee will be without injured Hunter Renfroe for a while.