Longoria, Giants tee off on Mets rookie Szapucki in 9-3 rout

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria homered twice and Joc Pederson hit his fourth in two games as the San Francisco Giants went deep four times in the first two innings off rookie Thomas Szapucki and routed the New York Mets 9-3. Mike Yastrzemski also homered off Szapucki, a 25-year-old left-hander making his first major league start and second appearance after the Mets summoned him from the minors due to a string of injuries. New York lost two of three in San Francisco, the Mets’ second series loss in their first 14 series this season.