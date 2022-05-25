Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:09 PM

NFL loses bid to scuttle Gruden lawsuit over leaked emails

KTVZ

By KEN RITTER
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NFL lost a bid to scuttle former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit accusing the league of maliciously forcing him to resign last October through leaks of offensive emails to the media. A Nevada judge ruled against the league in a battle pitting the coach who departed the Raiders with more than six seasons remaining on his record 10-year, $100 million contract against NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Attorneys for neither side commented following a 90-minute hearing in Las Vegas. Gruden emerged from the courtroom declaring “Go Raiders.” He told reporters he hoped his case against the league and Goodell would play out.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content