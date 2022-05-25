Ogwumike, Cambage help Sparks beat Mercury, snap 5-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 23 points, Liz Cambage had 21 and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-95 to snap a five-game losing streak. Katie Lou Samuelson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft, hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points — both career highs — for Los Angeles. Chennedy Carter had 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting in 17 minutes off the bench and Lexie Brown added 10 points. Carter made a layup to close the first quarter and Ogwumike scored in the paint 18 seconds into the second to make it 24-22 and the Sparks led the rest of the way.