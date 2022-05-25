Panthers’ Joe Thornton says he’s undecided on playing future

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Thornton’s career may be over. Or not. The veteran center just completed his 24th season in the NHL and first with the Florida Panthers and said Wednesday that he has not decided whether to retire or continue playing. Thornton turns 43 on July 2. He was the second-oldest skater to appear in a game this season. New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara turned 45 in March, and like Thornton just completed his 24th season in the league. Thornton has played 1,714 games, which is sixth most in regular-season history.