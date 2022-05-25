Skip to Content
Paxten Aaronson looks to follow brother’s successful path

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

Eighteen-year-old Paxten Aaronson is a product of the Philadelphia Union’s academy system, just like his brother Brenden. Both signed homegrown contracts with the Major League Soccer club. The younger Aaronson played more than 45 minutes for the Union on Sunday, coming in as a sub in Philadelphia’s 2-0 victory over Portland. It was his longest stint on field in MLS play this season. Meanwhile, big brother Brenden Aaronson appears to be headed to the Premier League and possibly the World Cup.

