Pitt upsets No. 7 Louisville, makes ACC semifinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Hulett hit a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth to score Jeffrey Wehler and 11th-seeded Pitt rallied to defeat second-seeded Louisville 6-5 in the ACC Tournament. The Panthers made this a winner-advances game with a 12-6 win over Georgia Tech on Tuesday. Pitt wins Pool B with a 2-0 record and plays in the late semifinal on Saturday. Wehler, who also hit his third and fourth home runs of the season, singled off Jared Poland to open the ninth and then Michael Prosecky walked Tatem Levins on four pitchers. After a strikeout, Ron Washington Jr. advanced the runners with a groundout before Hulett rapped his third single. Louisville’s Dalton Rushing hit a pair of home runs.