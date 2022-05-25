Shadoff tops defending champ Ewing in LPGA Match-Play opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff routed defending champion Ally Ewing 6 and 5 on Wednesday at Shadow Creek in the first round of group play in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play. After Ewing opened with a birdie win and halved the second with a par, Shadoff won seven of the next nine holes and closed out the match with a par for a halve on 13. In the other Group 15 match, Jasmine Suwannapura beat So Yeon Ryu 5 and 3. The winners of the 16 four-player groups will advance to single elimination at the conclusion of round-robin play Friday. Minjee Lee, at No. 4 in the world the top player in the field, topped Youngin Chun 6 and 5.