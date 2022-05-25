Suwinski, VanMeter hit 3-run HRs, Pirates beat Rockies 10-5

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski and Josh VanMeter each hit three-run homers to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 10-5 victory over Colorado. Suwinski erased a 5-2 deficit with his fifth home run of the season. That’s tops among National League rookies. VanMeter gave Pittsburgh some breathing room with a drive to the seats above the Clemente Wall in the seventh. Ben Gamel had two hits and two RBIs for the Pirates. C.J. Cron hit his 12th home run for Colorado. Randal Grichuk added two hits and three RBIs for the Rockies, who have lost 13 of 18.