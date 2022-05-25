Top-seeded TCU gets past Baylor for 8th straight victory

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kurtis Byrne capped a two-run eighth inning with an RBI single and top-seeded TCU rallied past No. 8 seed Baylor 4-2 in the Big 12 Tournament for the Frogs’ eighth straight victory. TCU, the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back regular-season titles since 2016-17, advances to play No. 5 seed Texas on Thursday in the winner’s bracket. The Frogs lost a three-game series, 2-1, against the Longhorns in early April. TCU took its first lead of the game in the eighth when Tommy Sacco, who drew a lead-off walk, scored on a wild pitch. Byrne followed with his 39th RBI of the season for a 4-2 lead. Garrett Wright closed it out in the ninth with two strikeouts for his third save of the season.