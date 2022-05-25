UEFA president full of praise for Conference League debut

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Conference League tournament was designed to give smaller teams a chance to play continental soccer deeper into the European season. It worked for much of the inaugural competition but the bigger teams took over by the semifinals. The first final will be between Dutch club Feyenoord and Italian team Roma in the Albanian capital of Tirana. The match between the two clubs with large fan bases will be played at the 20,000-capacity National Stadium. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says in an email interview with The Associated Press “we didn’t expect such a significant interest in the UEFA Conference League in 2020 when we decided on the final host.”