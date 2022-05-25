White hits 3 HRs, NC State tops Miami, advances to ACC semis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Tommy White hit three home runs — the last of which broke N.C. State’s program record — and the Wolfpack beat sixth-ranked Miami 9-6 to advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. No. 10 seed N.C. State (35-20) play No. 11 seed Pittsburgh for a berth into the championship game. LuJames Groover III hit a two-out double to the right-field wall that drove in Noah Soles and Devonte Brown in the fourth inning and later scored on a throwing error to give the Wolfpack the lead for good at 6-4. Groover went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three runs. Yohandy Morales hit a three-run homer and Maxwell Romero Jr. added a solo shot for Miami.