WNBA’s Fever fire Stanley, select Knox as interim coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever have fired coach Marianne Stanley following a 2-7 start. Only one WNBA team — the New York Liberty — has fewer wins this season. The organization announced Carlos Knox will be promoted from assistant coach to interim coach. Interim general manager Lin Dunn says Indiana needed to go in a different direction with a young nucleus. Stanley was in the final year of her contract. Knox was a star college player at nearby IUPUI.