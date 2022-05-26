Altomare beats top-seeded Lee in LPGA Match-Play

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittany Altomare rallied to beat top-seeded Minjee Lee 2 and 1 on Thursday in hot conditions at Shadow Creek in the second round of group play in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play. The winners of the 16 four-player groups will advance to single elimination at the conclusion of round-robin play Friday. Altomare will face Youngin Chun on Friday, and Lee will play Caroline Masson. Masson beat Chun 2 and 1. Lee is trying to win for the second straight event after taking the Founders Cup on May 15 in New Jersey. The Australian is ranked fourth in the world.