Álvarez scores 6 for River Plate ahead of move to Man City

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Striker Julián Álvarez is making a dramatic exit from Argentina’s River Plate. He scored six goals in one of his last matches for the team before he joins English Premier League champion Manchester City. River Plate routed Peru’s Alianza Lima 8-1 Wednesday night in their final Group F match in this year’s Copa Libertadores. River Plate advanced to the knockout stage but won’t have the 22-year-old striker throughout the South American tournament. He is set to join up with City after the Copa Libertadores’ round-of-16 games between June 28 and July 7. River Plate topped its group ahead of Friday’s draw.