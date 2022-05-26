At surprise-filled French Open, tennis prodigy makes good

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — The surprising results in the women’s draw at the French Open keep piling up and now only three of the top 10 women’s seeds are still in the field before the third round has even started. Two more were beaten Thursday when former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova lost to Leolia Jeanjean, who is ranked just 227th and is playing in her first Grand Slam tournament. No. 9 Danielle Collins lost to Shelby Rogers in a matchup between two Americans. No surprises involving top-seeded Iga Swiatek, however. She ran her winning streak to 30 matches by beating Alison Riske 6-0, 6-2.