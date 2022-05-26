Blues at home with confidence for Game 6 vs. Avalanche

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

The St. Louis Blues host Colorado in Game 6 on Friday night filled with confidence. The Avalanche blew a three-goal lead and a golden chance to advance to their first Western Conference final since 2002. They are 4-0 on the road in these playoffs and do have a safety net with Game 7 in Denver. The Blues are riding a wave of confidence after becoming the first team to score a pair of game-tying goals in the final five minutes of regulation when facing elimination.