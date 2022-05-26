DiMarco, 4 others lead Senior PGA Championship at 4-under 67

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Chris DiMarco is one of five golfers who shot an opening 4-under 67 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores. He is tied with Gene Sauers, Mark Hensby, Joakim Haeggman and Thomas Levet. The Jack Nicklaus-designed course is hosting its fifth Senior PGA Championship since it opened in 2010. Defending Senior PGA champion Alex Cejka headed a group of six golfers who shot 3-under 68s. The others were KJ Choi, Darren Clarke, Darren Dodd, Kevin Sutherland and Michael Allen.