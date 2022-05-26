Gilbert, Tennessee beat Vanderbilt 10-1 in SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Drew Gilbert went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and scored twice, five Tennessee pitchers combined to give up just five hits and the top-seeded Volunteers beat No. 8 seed Vanderbilt 10-1 on in the SEC Tournament. Tennessee (50-7) plays the winner between No. 12 seed Kentucky or fourth-seeded LSU. The Commodores play the loser in an elimination game. Seth Stephenson was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the first and scored when Gilbert hit a two-out double to left center to make it 1-0 and the Volunteers never trailed.