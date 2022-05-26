Guardians make moves, including trading OF Johnson for $1

DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians put outfielder Franmil Reyes on the 10-day injured list with a tight right hamstring and called up Oscar Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus. Gonzalez hit a single up the middle at Detroit in the first at-bat of his major league debut Thursday night. Reyes hit .255 with 12 RBIs in 35 games, struggling to help the offensively challenged team much at the plate. Cleveland also recalled left-hander Konnor Pilkington and outfielder Richie Palacios from Triple-A Columbus. On Wednesday, the Guardians traded outfielder Daniel Johnson to the New York Mets for $1.