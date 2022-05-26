Halep experiences panic attack during French Open match

PARIS (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep says she had a panic attack while leading her second-round match that she eventually lost at the French Open. The 2018 Roland Garros winner said she “lost it” and couldn’t regain focus while playing 19-year-old Qinwen Zheng, who won 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 at Court Simonne-Mathieu. Halep says “It was just a panic attack. It happened. I didn’t know how to handle it because I don’t have it often.”