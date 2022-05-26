Kaiser, St John’s baseball player, coach, AD, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Kaiser, a former St. John’s baseball player and coach who later guided the New York City university through a changing landscape in 22 years as athletic director, has died. He was 95. St. John’s said Thursday that Kaiser died Wednesday. The school didn’t provide a cause of death. Considered the patriarch of the Red Storm athletic department, Kaiser dedicated parts of nine decades to his alma mater, serving as the department’s athletic director emeritus from 1995 until his death. Kaiser was one of the seven athletic directors who banded together to create the Big East Conference in 1979, forever changing the history of college basketball.