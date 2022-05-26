Oklahoma State routs Baylor 11-1, advances in Big 12 tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Justin Campbell struck out 10 in seven innings, Griffin Doersching hit a three-run homer and No. 4 seed Oklahoma State beat eighth-seeded Baylor 11-1 in the Big 12 Tournament. Oklahoma State, coming off a 4-0 loss to Texas after recording just three hits, advances to play on Friday in the double-elimination tournament. Baylor had its season come to an end. Jake Thompson’s two-run single in the seventh inning ended the game on the 10-run rule. Thompson and Doersching each had three RBIs, and Roc Riggio had four of Oklahoma State’s 16 hits. Doersching’s 12th homer of the season made it 4-1 in the third inning, and Riggio’s seventh home run made it 7-1 in the sixth.