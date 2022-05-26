Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Portugal approves sale of Chelsea by Abramovich

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese government has given its authorization for the sale of Chelsea by Roman Abramovich, who as a Portuguese passport holder needed its approval. The decision by Portugal was announced a day after the British government approved the sale of Chelsea by the sanctioned Russian oligarch to a consortium fronted by a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Portugal’s rubber stamp was also needed for the deal worth $3.1 billion to go through. Abramovich has been sanctioned by British and European authorities over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

