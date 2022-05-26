Raikkonen to drive Cup race at Watkins Glen for Trackhouse

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 Formula One world champion, will drive the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International road course for Trackhouse Racing on Aug. 21. Raikkonen retired from Formula One last year. The Finland native has won 21 races and been on 103 podiums in his F1 career. He will be participating for Trackhouse Racing as part of a program called PROJECT91 with the goal of expanding the organization’s international reach by fielding a Cup entry for renowned international racing drivers. Trackhouse Racing is a division of Trackhouse Entertainment Group, a venture of former driver Justin Marks and Grammy Award-winning rapper Pitbull.