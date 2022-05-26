Rangers score 3 in 9th off A’s bullpen, win 4-1

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Adolis García doubled in pinch-runner Eli White in the top of the ninth inning, Nathaniel Lowe followed with a two-run home run, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Thursday night. García and Kole Calhoun each had two hits as the Rangers won their second straight after dropping three in a row on their 10-game road trip. Texas also scored a run on a bases-loaded walk by Andy Ibañez. Chad Pinder had two hits for Oakland. The A’s have lost 12 of their last 14 at home.