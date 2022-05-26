Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:49 AM

Reggie Warford, Kentucky’s first Black 4-year player, dies

KTVZ

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Reggie Warford, Kentucky’s second Black men’s basketball player and first Black player at the school to graduate, has died. He was 67. Basketball spokeswoman Deb Moore said Warford’s wife, Marisa, notified coach John Calipari that Warford died Thursday in Pittsburgh. Tom Payne was Kentucky’s first Black Player, with Warford following. He was the Wildcats’ first Black four-year player and graduated in 1976. Warford later became an assistant coach at Pitt, Iowa State and Long Beach State and also coached the Harlem Globetrotters for a year.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content