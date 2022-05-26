Reggie Warford, Kentucky’s first Black 4-year player, dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Reggie Warford, Kentucky’s second Black men’s basketball player and first Black player at the school to graduate, has died. He was 67. Basketball spokeswoman Deb Moore said Warford’s wife, Marisa, notified coach John Calipari that Warford died Thursday in Pittsburgh. Tom Payne was Kentucky’s first Black Player, with Warford following. He was the Wildcats’ first Black four-year player and graduated in 1976. Warford later became an assistant coach at Pitt, Iowa State and Long Beach State and also coached the Harlem Globetrotters for a year.