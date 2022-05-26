Saints’ Winston, Thomas show up at workout; Kamara absent

By LES EAST

Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints expect their offense to be more productive next season. The optimism is largely based on the expectation that they will have quarterback Jameis Winston and former All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas back from serious injuries. Neither is all the way back, but it’s a long way to the start of the season and both are making progress. The Saints concluded their opening week of voluntary offseason practices Thursday.